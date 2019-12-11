We’ve now got just nine days to go until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters, and to keep your hype in check, why not have a look at these fresh hi-res images which showcase some old friends, new enemies and everything in between?

The photos don’t really reveal any shots we haven’t seen before, but they’re the best quality versions of the pics we’ve already had. There’s quite a lot on display, but some of the highlights include Lando Calrissian on the Millennium Falcon – Episode IX marks the first time Billy Dee Williams has been involved with the Sequel Trilogy – and John Boyega’s Finn looking like he’s ready for action. Another photo, meanwhile, depicts Rey (Daisy Ridley) practicing her Jedi skills in the forest while there’s also one of her speaking with Rose Tico (Kelly Marie Tran), who’s got a big promotion in the Resistance since we last saw her.

The most awe-inspiring image in this collection though has to be the whole gang gathered outside the Falcon – Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Chewie (Joonas Suotamo), Threepio (Anthony Daniels) and BB-8. We’ve been promised that everyone will be together much more this time around, as opposed to the last two movies, and we can’t wait to see them all back in one place again.

Of course, there are also a bunch of images that introduce some of the newcomers we haven’t met before: Zorii Bliss (Keri Russell), an old acquaintance of Poe’s, and the ultra-mysterious Knights of Ren. Will they continue to be loyal to Kylo Ren in Rise, or have they found a new master in Emperor Palpatine? We’ll have to wait and see.

Hopes are high that TROS will be able to conclude the Skywalker saga with aplomb, though we won’t find out what the critics are saying until just a couple of days prior to the movie’s release. In any case, you can make your own mind up about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker when it lands in theaters on December 20th.