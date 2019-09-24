Kylo Ren’s been on a dark path over the past two movies, but will he redeem himself in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? That’s what his grandpappy Vader did many years ago, and he does look up to him a lot. Given how committed he is to the First Order, though, it would take a lot to convince him to change sides to the light. But what would be enough?

Reddit user u/JediPaxis has shared a supposed breakdown of Episode IX‘s plot and one of the most intriguing details in his post involves a surprise return of a beloved character. Last chance to avoid some potentially major spoilers, folks.

The Redditor claims that none other than Harrison Ford will return as Han Solo towards the end of the movie. Apparently, he’ll appear in a vision to the son that killed him back in The Force Awakens, telling Kylo that it’s “never too late” to do the right thing. According to this alleged leak, these words of encouragement from his fallen father will be enough to sway Ben Solo back to the light.

Though this remains filed strictly in the rumor cabinet for now, it lines up with what we’ve heard from our own sources. Not to mention that fans are fully expecting a cameo from Ford in Rise of Skywalker. Not only is this the last of the Sequel Trilogy, but it’s also the conclusion of the Skywalker saga and it wouldn’t feel right for it to end without more from Han Solo. Plus, whether you believe this leak or not, the idea of Kylo receiving a vision of Han convincing him to change would be a heck of a dramatic moment that would also make sense for the character and his internal conflict.

In any case, there’s less than three months to go now until we can find out for ourselves how it all goes down as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally hits cinemas on December 20th.