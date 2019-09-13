The “Reylo” phenomenon was one of the many unexpected things that came out of The Last Jedi, with a legion of fans deciding that Rey and Kylo Ren should end the Sequel Trilogy as a couple. Many people aren’t fond of this pairing though, including Rey herself, Daisy Ridley, but a new rumor suggests that it might just become canon in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In the latest episode of Making Star Wars‘ podcast, the fan site talks of a potential leak that might reveal Palpatine’s role in Episode IX. According to MSW, the leak says that Darth Sidious appears to Ren in a vision early on in the movie’s runtime. He then tells the Supreme Leader of the First Order that he wants Kylo and Rey to be the new emperor and empress of his rebuilt Empire.

He’s not just rooting for these two crazy kids to hit it off, though, as bringing Rey and Ren together is apparently the only way to resurrect the Sith Lord. With Rey representing the light and Ren the dark, them coming together would apparently cause Palpatine to return to life at full strength. This would be a pretty novel way of reviving him and of all the theories out there, we haven’t heard “resurrection by shipping” as an option before.

It should be noted though that this could potentially clash with information We Got This Covered’s heard about the film. According to our sources, the Emperor will be revealed as Rey’s grandfather and his arc in Rise will be to try and get his descendant to join him on the Dark Side. Despite the look of it from the trailers, she won’t though and will ultimately take the name Skywalker.

Clearly, then, there are a lot of conflicting reports right now about what might go down in the film, or maybe we just don’t have all the pieces of the puzzle yet. In any case, the truth will be revealed in just a few more months, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.