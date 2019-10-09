We’re now just over a couple of months away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting cinemas at last, which means Disney and Lucasfilm are starting to ramp up the marketing. A new trailer is expected to arrive some time this month, but before that gets here we have this batch of new stills that showcase a number of the characters who’ll play key roles in Episode IX. From protagonists like Rey, Finn and Poe to our best look yet at a Knight of Ren.

Kelly Marie Tran’s Rose Tico also features in an image, after having been sidelined in much of the promotional material so far. As we can see in this photo, Rose has a new style, which fits with the fact that she’ll have been given a major promotion in the Resistance after her bravery in The Last Jedi. Another snap, meanwhile, captures the instantly iconic Dark Rey moment from the second trailer. And let’s not overlook Greg Grunberg’s Snap Wexley, who’ll be appearing for the first time since The Force Awakens.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Stills Showcase Rey, Rose And A Knight Of Ren 1 of 8

As for the aforementioned trailer, the official Star Wars Twitter account may have subliminally told us when it’s due to land online – October 14th. This isn’t set in stone just yet, but it does fit with the pattern established by the previous two entries in the sequel trilogy – TFA dropped a trailer on October 19th and TLJ on the 9th. So, the 14th would be pretty much slap bang in the middle. Either way, we’re definitely getting a fresh look at the movie in the coming weeks.

According to one supposed leak, it could even tease the moment Kylo Ren first encounters Emperor Palpatine, confirming exactly how he returns in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A glimpse of the Knights of Ren in action wouldn’t go amiss, either.