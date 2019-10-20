Today’s a notable day for Star Wars lovers. Not only because the movie’s final trailer arrives tomorrow but because Sunday October 20th marks two months to the day from when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will at last drop into cinemas. And to celebrate the impending release date, the official Star Wars Twitter account has released a short teaser which you can watch up above.

Set to a snippet of John Williams’ ominous Kylo Ren theme, the 16-second promo features all our heroes – Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), Poe (Oscar Isaac), Chewie (Joonas Suotamo), Threepio (Anthony Daniels) and Leia (Carrie Fisher) – as well as the villain we hate to love, Adam Driver’s Ben Solo.

Many are taking the use of the Kylo’s theme and the intercutting of the antagonist in with the clips of the heroes as a sign that Leia and Han’s wayward son will be redeemed in Episode IX. And just a glance at the replies to this post on Twitter will show you how many are hoping for it to happen and passionately believe that it’s not too late for Kylo to rehabilitate. The footage used in the promo – Kylo battling against a Knight of Ren – does suggest he may go rogue from the First Order, after all.

In any case, our reward for waiting patiently for sooo long for this much-anticipated closer to the Skywalker saga is a new, final, trailer for the film tomorrow. Expect the full-length preview to air during Monday Night Football. The last two trailers have held a lot back and, while J.J. Abrams is unlikely to spill all the beans in this one, we expect it to showcase a little bit more of the meat of the movie than we’ve previously seen. A look at Palpatine in the resurrected flesh, maybe? Time will tell.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker finally arrives in theaters from December 20th.