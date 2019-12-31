Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s Sith Dagger Has Been Decoded

Decoding the ancient Sith dagger in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker required C-3PO to wipe his memory. Fortunately, us human meatbags aren’t bound by such strict programming, and so Fandom reporter Donna Dickens was able to translate the Sith runes on the dagger and reveal what it really says. Dickens didn’t have to search any ancient Sith temples to make this translation, but she did have to go on a cool quest of her own.

Working from a clear picture of the dagger in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary, Dickens solved the code by visiting Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities at the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge theme park. This is the gift shop in which she tracked down a copy of the Jedi Journal, which contains a table allowing anyone to translate the dead Sith tongue into English (okay fine, into Galactic Basic).

Here’s what she translated:

“Isaiwinorra Hoyaruts Isharii Exegol Eternal One”

EW Reveals New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Images 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, what does this mean? Well, the reference to the planet Exegol cements the translation as accurate and I’m guessing the ‘Eternal One’ is a reference to Emperor Palpatine (or possibly Darth Plagueis). But what do “Isaiwinoora,” “Hoyaruts” and “Isharii” mean?

Honestly, I have no idea, and neither do dedicated Star Wars fans as the words don’t appear anywhere in the canon. I’m betting there’s an official meaning for them in a lore book somewhere at Lucasfilm, but for now, I’m happy to chalk them up to generic ominous Sith chanting.

But hey, who knows, maybe over the coming years we’ll come to know the meaning and context of these words all too well?