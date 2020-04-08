Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Blu-Ray Set Adds Jedi Fallen Order Deal

Are you a Star Wars fan? Of course you are. So, naturally, you’ll be wanting to grab the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray box set to get the best quality versions of all nine mainline entries in the immensely popular sci-fi series.

The box set – exclusively offered at Best Buy – includes 27 4K UHD discs, concept art from Ralph McQuarrie, and a loving tribute letter from Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill. Unfortunately, it’s missing the exceptional prequel Rogue One and the Han Solo origin film simply titled Solo, but at a price point of $249.99, it’s still a hell of a deal worth taking the plunge on.

Lucasfilm Debuts Box Art For Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 4K Blu-Ray Set 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But now the pot has been sweetened even further. If you mosey on over to the Best Buy listing for the box set, you’ll notice it currently has an extra goodie beneath the price that says “Hot Offer: Save $30 on Game With Movie,” allowing you to score Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for only $29.99. If you’re a gamer and haven’t had a chance to snag it yet, now is the perfect time to play one of 2019’s best titles at a great price.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order places you in the role of a Jedi Padawan named Cal Kestis, who after narrowly escaping Order 66 following the events of Revenge of the Sith, is now tasked with rebuilding the Jedi Order. The third-person action game sends Cal on a journey spanning various planets while taking inspiration from major titles like Dark Souls, Metroid and Uncharted along the way. It’s easily the best Star Wars game in over a decade, and with it being part of the series’ canon, it’s definitely an adventure worth taking for any fan looking to see the full story of what happened long ago in a galaxy far, far away.