'Star Wars' stans wonder if the panic button marked 'Disney Plus' could redeem Rey's polarizing story

Rey - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Image via Lucasfilm
On December 30, 2022
Perhaps unfairly, Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker is often at the center of criticism about Disney’s sequel trilogy. For many Star Wars fans, she’s emblematic of the project’s flaws: the eventual reveal she’s Palpatine’s granddaughter doesn’t make sense, she’s pilloried as a Mary Sue for being naturally good at everything, and making her the embodiment of “all the Jedi” doesn’t feel earned.

Maybe this isn’t necessarily a problem with Rey herself, but with the movies she was in, and the fact that her story wasn’t planned out ahead of time. Now, fans are wondering whether there’s room for redemption with a solo show on Disney Plus:

Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans from StarWars

Fans believe that a quality Rey series is possible, but it’d face a big uphill climb:

Comment from discussion gameguygames29’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".
Comment from discussion Mjr798’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".

Others want more of John Boyega’s Finn instead, as The Rise of Skywalker effectively left him on the sidelines:

Comment from discussion Santa_Hates_You’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".
Comment from discussion PSiCHO_’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".

It’s notable that even diehard sequels haters don’t necessarily put the blame on Daisy Ridley:

Comment from discussion T0mDeMwoan’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".
Comment from discussion RatherNerdy’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".

This would be the perfect opening scene:

Comment from discussion thetensor’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".

But, let’s face it, this could go one of two ways:

Comment from discussion keinish_the_gnome’s comment from discussion "Could a solo series (if done right) undo some of the criticism people have towards Rey ? I love Daisy Ridley’s portrayal and felt her story ended not well with fans".

It’s worth noting that Rey’s story might be continued in Damon Lindelof’s upcoming Star Wars movie, which is set after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. Canon material already tells us that Rey is considered a Jedi Master in the distant future, which means she likely had major adventures we haven’t seen yet.

Right now, there’s no indication that Ridley will return for any project set in a galaxy far, far away, though we’d love to see an older, smarter, and better-written version of Rey that’d help heal the wounds left by the disastrous final entry in the sequel trilogy.