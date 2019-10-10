Star Wars Actor John Boyega Being Eyed For Major MCU Role

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker bringing the Sequel Trilogy to a close, Finn actor John Boyega could be free to find himself another major role in another lucrative franchise. The obvious suggestion is that he could find a new home in one of the superhero universes out there and it seems Marvel Studios already has their eye on the British actor for the MCU.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May – that Marvel really wants Boyega in their cinematic universe and is currently eyeing him for a major role in Phase 4. It’s unclear exactly which part this is, but our sources have told us that one option is Brother Voodoo in May 2020’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Daniel Drumm, the brother of Jericho Drumm AKA Voodoo, previously appeared in 2016’s Doctor Strange before he was killed by Kaecilius and his Zealots. Our intel has previously pointed to Voodoo appearing in Scott Derrickson’s sequel and Boyega would be a good pick for the character, who definitely has spinoff potential given his storied history in the comics. But again, it’s not confirmed that this is the part he’s up for.

This follows on from the news that Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is set to produce a Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm, with sources also saying that Captain Marvel star Brie Larson could play the lead in it. So, it’s fitting that another actor should go the opposite direction and hop from that galaxy, far far away over to the Marvel universe.

There was once talk of Boyega playing Blade in a reboot. But, as we know, Mahershala Ali ended up getting that gig. A supporting role in that movie doesn’t sound out of the question, though, if he doesn’t end up playing Voodoo. In any case, we’ll keep you updated if and when we hear more about this, but in the meantime, let us know who you’d like to see the star play in the MCU in the comments section below.