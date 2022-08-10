According to everyone’s favorite little green alien, a Jedi does not crave adventure nor excitement, always maintaining a stoic pose as the ultimate mediator of peace and justice in the Star Wars universe. But do we know for certain that these light-side warriors didn’t rock it to some cantina music when no one was watching?

These days, the fandom of the galaxy far, far away doesn’t have a lot to go on in terms of canon content, so they have naturally resorted to debating literally everything that you could possibly conceive about the Skywalker Saga and its characters. For instance, whether or not Yoda listened to music, and if he did, what would be his favorite song.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Yoda is the wisest of all the Jedi, so such earthly pleasures were beyond his comprehension. But let’s face it, the dude has been around for almost 1,000 years and he certainly had a youth much like Baby Grogu in The Mandalorian. Given his childlike energy for mischief when Luke Skywalker meets him in The Empire Strikes Back, it’s almost guaranteed that Yoda had a wild life before the High Republic era.

In fact, for all we know, he may have even been a member of a boy band. But don’t take our word for it:

The music of the galaxy far, far away is different from our own, but if they somehow had access to the collective discography of mankind, here’s what Star Wars fans think Yoda would be listening to.

As you’d expect, the first choice is the iconic “SEAGULLS!” song, followed by another rendition from The Last Jedi called “MY STICK!”

It looks like the fandom is so enchanted by these two songs that they basically forgot the assignment and just sang the “SEAGULLS” and “MY STICK” songs together.

Guys, can we get serious now? Thank you. Now, let’s see what comes up nex—

At least we tried…