‘Star Wars’ supporters rightly back the idea of Michelle Yeoh: Sith Lord

Fans tossing out their dream casting suggestions is a common practice on the internet, but very rarely to you see a hypothetical hiring that generates a 100 percent unanimous approval rate. However, we may have stumbled upon the exception to the rule, after one enterprising Star Wars supporter put forward the proposal of seeing Michelle Yeoh as a Sith Lord, and now that’s all we want to see.

The veteran ass-kicker has been famed for her action hero credentials dating back decades, but the 59 year-old has been riding a renewed wave of mainstream popularity, widespread attention, and completely deserved acclaim thanks to her jaw-dropping lead performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, one of the year’s best movies.

Having already played in the Marvel sandbox twice via Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, not to mention her Stateside breakthrough in James Bond sequel Tomorrow Never Dies, or her upcoming stint in James Cameron’s Avatar expansion, Yeoh is hardly a stranger to the biggest blockbuster brands in the industry.

There’s a deluge of Star Wars content coming to both the big screen and Disney Plus, so it’s not as if Lucasfilm doesn’t have plenty of potential opportunities to give the world what it truly deserves. Even the mere thought of seeing Yeoh break bad and decimate scores of opponents with a lightsaber (or any other cosmic weapon, for that matter) is a mouthwatering prospect, so let’s all cross our fingers and hope that it happens sooner rather than later.