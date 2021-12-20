Exactly two years ago today, the last movie to earn a billion dollars at the box office was released. While that’s a drought set to be ended in fairly short order by Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can at least sleep safe in the knowledge that Tom Holland’s latest isn’t proving as divisive as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The conclusion to the nine-film saga that George Lucas began with A New Hope in 1977 is tied with The Phantom Menace as the lowest-rated live-action entry in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, with just 52%. However, audiences have gifted it with a much higher 86% score, and nobody can seem to agree on whether it’s great or garish.

As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, both sides of the divide are out in full force as The Rise of Skywalker hits the two-year milestone, and this is a debate that’ll probably never end in good faith.

no way home makes me hate the rise of skywalker with more vengeance than I thought I ever could — rob-e (@iamthatroby) December 19, 2021

Happy 2nd anniversary to The Rise of Skywalker!



My unabashed adoration of TROS is no secret. I don't want it to be. Few films have ever elicited a greater sense of emotional catharsis for me. Countless viewings on, those feelings remain strong. Never be afraid of who you are! 💛 pic.twitter.com/SDuB9tyY1n — Jared Kozal 💛❤️💙🤍 (@jkozal) December 19, 2021

Lucasfilm (hopefully) after The Rise of Skywalker: pic.twitter.com/C5pMr6xaKS — 🦋Garth Gagnier🦋 (@Grrr22) December 18, 2021

in “honor” of the rise of skywalker anniversary I wanna get a weight off my chest and saying that the worst thing jjterrio did was killing off the biggest carrie fisher’s legacy after two years of her death. Leia should’ve lived becoming an immortal character on screen. — happy ho(livvy)day🎄 (@thelastjeqi) December 19, 2021

Rise of Skywalker is so stupendously bad that it ruins the otherwise fine 7 & 8. I could write an essay on how awful and nonsensical it is. — Chris (@CHoustonSD) December 20, 2021

My hot take: Rise of Skywalker was a worse movie than any one of the prequels. — John Halloran (@ProfHalloran) December 20, 2021

The rise of Skywalker is… fine. It pissed everyone off. I wish it further executed on the themes of the last Jedi, and I really wish it was written better and not just an annoying fetch quest to find palpatine. — CT-8770 (@8770Ct) December 20, 2021

As a sci-fi blockbuster, there’s plenty to admire about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But as the grand finale to one of the most important, popular, and beloved storylines in the history of pop culture? Meh. Some people love it, just as many hate it, and it’s set to continue on in that vein forever.