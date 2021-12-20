‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ two-year anniversary reignites a long-running debate
Exactly two years ago today, the last movie to earn a billion dollars at the box office was released. While that’s a drought set to be ended in fairly short order by Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can at least sleep safe in the knowledge that Tom Holland’s latest isn’t proving as divisive as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
The conclusion to the nine-film saga that George Lucas began with A New Hope in 1977 is tied with The Phantom Menace as the lowest-rated live-action entry in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes, with just 52%. However, audiences have gifted it with a much higher 86% score, and nobody can seem to agree on whether it’s great or garish.
As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, both sides of the divide are out in full force as The Rise of Skywalker hits the two-year milestone, and this is a debate that’ll probably never end in good faith.
As a sci-fi blockbuster, there’s plenty to admire about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But as the grand finale to one of the most important, popular, and beloved storylines in the history of pop culture? Meh. Some people love it, just as many hate it, and it’s set to continue on in that vein forever.