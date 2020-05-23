Star Wars Writer Says He Was Fired For Criticizing The Rise Of Skywalker

Star Wars fans have been discussing The Rise of Skywalker ever since its premiere back in December late last year, but it seems that the Mouse House is getting tired of all the controversy surrounding the last movie in the Skywalker Saga.

Abrams’ concluding entry in the Sequel Trilogy proved to be just as divisive as its predecessor. Where The Last Jedi subverted expectations and tried to innovate the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker got hung up on nostalgic elements and fan-service moments that called back to the things people loved about the first two trilogies. Alas, catering to fan opinion ultimately backfired on Disney’s face. Whether you’re a fan of Rian Johnson’s middle act or hate it with a fiery passion, you can’t deny that Episode IX has its fair share of problems, most of them involving the fact that the movie, at its best, feels rushed and convoluted, not to mention inconclusive.

Of course, it’s true that there’s a lot of toxicity among Star Wars fans when it comes to expressing their opinions on the galaxy far, far away, but apparently, Disney can’t even handle simple criticism anymore. The company has recently fired one of the writers for StarWars.com after he talked about his problems with The Rise of Skywalker in several tweets.

Since making the announcement, Alex Kane has made his Twitter account private, but here’s what he initially said on the matter:

“Finally got removed from the contributors section of Star Wars dot com for… not liking one bad movie. I wrote for them for almost three years; it’s a bummer.”

Apparently, Kane had a gripe with Rey taking on the Skywalker family name at the end of the film, an issue that an estimable number of other fans have complained about over the past couple of months.

“I don’t hate the name Rey Skywalker on its own,” He previously wrote on his Twitter feed. “It just feels unearned and out of left field when she was trained by an Organa and her soulmate was a Solo and Luke… was kind of just this dude who was a dick to her for a few days. Find myself wishing that last scene didn’t exist.”

Honestly, if the Mouse House has decided to fire a person just for criticizing a certain plot development in a Star Wars movie, then it’s a low point, even by their standards. But for now, let’s hope that there’s a feasible explanation behind this, even though we’ve yet to hear from either parties on the matter.