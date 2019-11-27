Stargirl Reportedly Coming To The DCEU, Jennifer Lawrence Being Eyed

It’s a good time to be a Stargirl fan. The heroine is just about to get her own TV series and, what’s more, we’re hearing there’s a good chance she’ll be making her big screen debut in the near future, too. We Got This Covered has been told that Warner Bros has plans to bring Courtney Whitmore into the DCEU soon, and it looks like they’re hoping to nab a big star to play her.

According to our sources – the same ones who said J.J. Abrams had been offered a Green Lantern and/or Superman movie months ago, which Variety confirmed this week – one name on the studio’s wishlist for the part is Jennifer Lawrence. Or, failing that, actresses like her.

Of course, Lawrence is no stranger to the superhero world, after playing Mystique across four movies in Fox’s X-Men franchise. That wrapped up earlier this year though with Dark Phoenix, so she’d theoretically have an opening in her schedule to join another comic book universe. It’s important to note, however, that the Hunger Games star is just one name under consideration and no formal offer has been made as yet. In fact, she may not even know she’s being looked at.

It’s unclear how exactly Warner Bros. plans to use Stargirl in the DCEU, but we definitely can speculate. It’s long been rumored that Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam movie would play in the sandbox of the Justice Society and introduce a few members of the Golden Age superhero team. The Rock himself just confirmed that this is the case, too, while back in March, That Hashtag Show reported that Stargirl would appear in the film. So, the odds are on this marking her first cinematic appearance.

Let’s hope her role in the movies is preceded by a successful TV series, though. Stargirl, which features Brec Bassinger in the lead, is due to kick off with a 13-episode first season. It’ll premiere in early 2020 and episodes will drop first on DC Universe before airing on The CW the very next day. And if it proves to be a hit, you can bet that Warner Bros. will begin ramping up the search to find someone to play her in the DCEU – be it Lawrence or another actress entirely.