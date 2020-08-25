Everything We Know So Far About The Status Of Deadpool 3

Hollywood always seems to have dozens of comic book movies in the works at any given time, but few of them have been the subject of such intense hearsay and rumors as Deadpool 3. The project is in active development at Marvel Studios and has been for months now, but any official news outside the realm of speculation is very difficult to come by.

Even Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been able to shed any light on the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and he’s the guy that spent over a decade dragging Deadpool through development hell at Fox along with playing the character, producing the franchise and receiving a writing credit for the sequel.

However, the 43 year-old is currently the only creative talent attached to Deadpool 3 in an official capacity. Sure, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick previously admitted almost a year ago that they were waiting on the go-ahead from Kevin Feige to start tackling the script, but they still haven’t been confirmed as the writers yet.

Deadpool 3 Fan Poster Imagines The Merc With A Mouth's MCU Debut 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s about as much information that’s been made public so far, with the main question on everyone’s mind being whether or not Deadpool 3 will mark the MCU’s first R-rated movie, something that former Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed was a distinct possibility. After all, a lot of fans would no doubt be furious at the idea of a watered-down PG-13 version of the notoriously foul-mouthed superhero.

In any case, at the moment, there’s no director, no writers, no official release date, no word on the rating, and a leading man that currently has close to a dozen other projects on his plate in the interim, the majority of which are a lot further along in the development process than Deadpool 3. The unfortunate reality is, then, that we could be a good few years away yet from seeing Wade Wilson slice and dice his way into the MCU, unless something drastically changes in the near future.