Stephen and Scarlet Witch get psychedelic in new ‘Doctor Strange 2’ posters

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally out there for the world to see, and Marvel fans have been lapping up the reality-hopping sequel. While it might not be the crossover cameo-fest that some were hoping for, the movie is earning a lot of praise in regards to Sam Raimi’s direction, with the Evil Dead veteran bringing horror into the MCU for what’s really the first time.

With all the multiversal madness, things get pretty trippy in the film, then, something that’s perfectly reflected in this gorgeous new posters. Marvel Entertainment shared these two posters, which come from artist Javier Casas, on Twitter today. The art presents both Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange in an eye-catching psychedelic style.

Dream or Reality? 🌀



Check out this series of artwork inspired by Marvel Studios’ #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. Don’t miss the Madness now playing only in theaters. Get Tickets: https://t.co/6dSFa3aygn



Artwork by Javier Casas pic.twitter.com/WVGJjp6hjt — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 12, 2022

As you can see, Marvel used the posters as an excuse to encourage fans to buy tickets. But, to be honest, it’s not like they need to remind anyone. Doctor Strange 2 is currently the biggest movie in the world and has already crossed half a billion at the global box office after just one week in theaters. That already means it’s earned more than any of 2021’s Marvel films — excepting Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course.

In fact, what with WandaVision garnering widespread acclaim for Disney Plus last year, clearly the key to making a successful Marvel Studios production is just to stick either Cumberbatch or Olsen in it. Fans love both those actors and their characters, so with any luck, this isn’t the last time we’ll be seeing them in the MCU for a while. Unfortunately, both stars have hinted that they’re taking a bit of a break from all things superhero for the moment, though.

So maybe we’d best go see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as many times as we can on the big screen.