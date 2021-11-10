Stephen King Recommends “Thrilling” Horror Novel To Fans

Stephen King’s name is truly poetic as his rule over horror has been long and well-documented indeed. His countless best-selling novels have offered chills and frights for many years and it’s impossible to ignore how blockbuster interpretations of them have absolutely lit up the silver screen.

Now, he’s telling his fans to check out a different piece of horror written by a fellow author. If you trust King’s knowledge on the best books in the genre to read (which you should) it seems you’d better go and pick up The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones.

THE ONLY GOOD INDIANS, by Stephen Graham Jones: Thrilling, literate, scary, immersive. Bonus: The most terrifying one-on-one basketball contest ever. Makes that kid and the devil fighting for a golden fiddle look tame. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 10, 2021

Here’s a synopsis for the novel:

“The creeping horror of Paul Tremblay meets Tommy Orange’s There There in a dark novel of revenge, cultural identity, and the cost of breaking from tradition in this latest novel from the Jordan Peele of horror literature, Stephen Graham Jones.”

It’s no surprise that King enjoyed the novel considering that Jones has appeared multiple times on the New York Times bestseller list. If you want to understand Stephen King’s taste in horror just a bit better you can pick up The Only Good Indians in bookstores or on Amazon.