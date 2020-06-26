Steve Carell’s New Movie Is Now Out On Digital And VOD

Steve Carell has always maintained a balance between his popularly known comedic personas and his dramatic roles. This film falls firmly in the former.

Ahead of this year’s presidential election (really? who knew?), Carell’s latest movie Irresistible dips its toes into political comedy. Initially pencilled in for a theatrical release in mid-March, coronavirus delayed and subsequently cancelled that route. So instead, we get the pleasure of being able to watch it from the comfort of our own homes. Yes, Irresistible is now available to view digitally and on VOD.

For those unfamiliar, the film follows a Democratic political strategist who is helping a retired veteran run for office in a small Wisconsin town. Not stimulated by that? There’s a reason I’m not in marketing. The trailer (featured above) ought to give you a better impression.

Post-trailer reactions? Well, it looks like a not-so-subtle take on American politics in 2020. Blue city-boy Dems, red farm-boy Reps, two worlds colliding, battle for the nation’s soul, yadda yadda yadda. All of these things are true about this year’s election, but portraying them with the tactfulness of a wrecking ball may not yield the laughs it craves. Anyway, you can be the judge of the film’s success/failure now that it’s finally been released.

Thinking of checking out Irresistible on VOD? Give us your own thoughts in the comment section. A few months ago this kind of release was an unusual news story, but we’ve all become accustomed to it now. I’ve lost track of the number of titles such as this that have been slipped onto the internet because they have nowhere else to go. All the big names are still being held back, though. It’s going to be an interesting summer, that’s for sure.