Stranger Things Star Being Eyed For DCEU’s Nightwing

Fans have been waiting for Dick Grayson to show up in the DCEU for years. Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice established that the Robins existed in this continuity back in 2016, but the planned Nightwing movie from The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay never went anywhere. Nowadays, of course, the Bat-mythos is being rebooted with The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. But there are still plans for Grayson.

We Got This Covered has heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Pattinson had beat out Nicholas Hoult for the role of Bruce Wayne, and that Viola Davis would be back for The Suicide Squad – that one name that’s on Warner Bros.’ wishlist for Robin/Nightwing is Stranger Things star Joe Keery. To be clear, this doesn’t mean that he’s auditioned for it or even that he’s been contacted yet. Only that he’s one of several actors that the studio currently has their eye on.

It’s funny that Keery is the one up for the part though as fans have often called for Dacre Montgomery, his co-star on the hit Netflix show, to play a Robin in the DCEU. Keery would be more of a left-field choice, but then again, director Matt Reeves has populated The Batman so far with various unexpected casting choices, from Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon to Pattinson himself.

It’s currently unclear which project Keery is on the wishlist for, but it’s likely The Batman or its sequel. Many reports and rumors have pointed to Reeves planning on introducing Dick, Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl and possibly more of Bruce Wayne’s sidekicks across his trilogy. We also know what WB wants to create several spinoffs from the mainline films as well, so whoever does play Nightwing opposite Pattinson will likely get their own movie.

Tell us, though, do you have any interest in seeing Stranger Things’ Steve Harrington as Nightwing? If not, who would be your personal pick? Sound off with your thoughts in the comments section down below.