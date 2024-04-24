‘Stream’ horror movie release date, cast, and more

Any new movie from the team behind the hit slasher franchise Terrifier, deserves pride of place on the schedule of 2024 horror releases. That much-anticipated new project Stream now has a release date and a poster image to fuel the excitement.

2024 has been relatively dry in terms of quality horror film releases thus far. While the recent ones like Arcadian, Abigail, and Late Night with the Devil gained some traction among viewers, nothing stood out exceptionally in critics’ eyes. Comparing it with last year’s releases, the genre was full of jaw-dropping horror flicks that will stand the test of time, like M3GAN and The Blackening.

Though the much-anticipated releases like Rebel Moon – Part Two, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Dune: Part Two have kept us entertained, the fans of the supernatural genre have been looking for some real horror to binge. And just in time, the long-delayed film Stream has received a release date and exclusive image releases. The film began production in 2021 after Terrifier 2 was completed, with the same crew.

In Sept. 2021, director Michael Leavy revealed that “over 90% of the movie is already shot and in the can.” He put the status of the film to post-production but continued that “due to the [COVID-19] pandemic, there were a lot of unforeseen expenses we didn’t initially plan for to keep everyone safe and work efficiently.”

Finally, the team started a crowdfunding effort on the website Indiegogo to finance the remaining portion of the movie. The team then raised over $180,000 from the support of horror fans worldwide. The film released its first trailer in Oct. 2023, which set the film to be released in 2024.

On April 23, director Michael Leavy announced via Iconic Events Releasing the official release date of Stream to be Aug. 21, 2024, in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The announcement came with the movie’s first poster image and still from the film. He said,

“We are beyond thrilled to partner with Iconic Events Releasing again, but this time to bring an all-new and modern horror film to the big screen! Stream is set to hit theaters across the country on August 21st. We built a very good relationship with Iconic through Terrifier 2 and now with the upcoming Terrifier 3, so we are honored to keep this train rolling and continue to deliver fun and exciting horror movies to our incredible fanbase and beyond.”

‘Stream’ horror movie cast and crew

Nearly the whole Terrifier 2 team came together for the film’s production, including the director of Terrifier and Terrifier 2, Damien Leone who is now serving as the head of the special makeup effects department for Stream; special effects wizard Paul Wiley; producer Phil Falcone, and production assistants. Michael Leavy, who directed the movie, served as an AD, producer, and actor for the Terrifier sequel.

Among the cast, David Howard Thornton, who previously played Art the Clown in the Terrifier films joined the film. It stars Charles Edwin Powell (The Exorcist III) and Danielle Harris (Halloween 4 and 5) as the leads, along with Jeffrey Combs (Re-Animator), Dee Wallace (E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial), Tim Reid (IT), Mark Holton (Leprechaun), Tony Todd (Candyman), Daniel Roebuck (Final Destination), Dave Sheridan (Scary Movie), Damian Maffei (The Strangers), and the scream queen Felissa Rose, in supporting roles.

‘Stream’ horror movie plot

Image via Fuzz on the Lens Productions

Stream was described as “an exciting and unexpected horror film from the most maniacal minds in horror today” by Steven Menkin, President & Co-Founder of Iconic Events Releasing. Though marketed as a pure horror, fans can expect to see some slasher underlaying in the film given the production team’s reputation.

The official plot synopsis of the film on IMDb reads:

“The Keenan family’s simple weekend getaway truly turns into a vacation to die for, as four deranged killers playing a sadistic game lock down their hotel and compete for the most creative murders of all the guests.”

The film will revolve around a couple Roy and Elaine Keenan, who decide to recreate a vacation from their past after they realize that their family is drifting apart. Though they wanted a peaceful stay in a quaint hotel, the future holds horror for them as four deranged murderers are patrolling the seemingly mundane halls of the hotel. The plot will pick pace as Roy fights for his life and those of his family as their simple weekend getaway truly turns bloody.

