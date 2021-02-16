How To Watch Every Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie Online

Pirates of the Caribbean remains one of Disney’s highest-grossing franchises ever, so it’s no surprise the studio is working on rebooting it – with two separate female-led projects in the work, no less. While we wait for these new movies, one with Margot Robbie attached, to sail onto our shores, however, you might have a hankering to revisit the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow from start to finish. Here’s how you can stream all five films released so far online.

As you’d expect, the five – that’s 2003’s The Curse of the Black Pearl, 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest, 2007’s At World’s End, 2011’s On Stranger Tides and 2017’s Dead Men Tell No Tales – are all available on Disney Plus. If you’ve yet to sign up, it’s $6.99 a month or $69.99 for a year’s subscription. Obviously, the platform comes with much more besides the Pirates franchise, so it’s more than worth the investment. You can also get the Disney bundle option, which comes with Hulu and ESPN+, for $12.99 per month.

Alternatively, if you’re not looking to add another subscription service to your life at this time, then you can go ahead and rent or buy the Pirates films for a one-off payment. Amazon Prime has each of the five available to rent for 30 days for just $3.99 apiece. If you want to purchase them for keeps, you’ll have to fork out the unfortunately steep price of $17.99 each. But the benefit is that the digital copies will be yours for good at no extra cost.

Johnny Depp is widely believed to be out of the franchise at this point following his recent legal battles, so we likely won’t get any more Jack Sparrow on our screens, but you can still go back and catch Jack Sparrow at his swashbuckling best in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, whether on Disney Plus, Prime or however you choose to watch them.