Like many other movies over the past few months, Tom Hanks’ latest has had to skip a traditional theatrical release and drop exclusively on streaming thanks to the closure of cinemas in response to the pandemic. Having Hanks attached to a film is usually a major mark of quality, so folks will definitely want to check out World War II drama Greyhound and here’s how you can catch it.

Greyhound was originally set to arrive in theaters this past March, but that plan was nixed when the COVID-19 outbreak brought on a worldwide quarantine. Instead, Apple snapped up the rights to distribute the film from Sony Pictures for a cool $70 million. It’s finally available exclusively on AppleTV+ from today, July 10th, so if you’re already a subscriber, go ahead and check it out.

If you’re not, then you can make use of the service’s free trial. If you decide to stick with it once the offer expires, then it’ll cost you a mere $4.99 per month. Alternatively, if you’ve just purchased an Apple device, you can also redeem a full year of AppleTV+ for free. Just make sure to redeem it within 90 days of purchase.

For a taste of what the film’s all about, you can check out the synopsis for Greyhound below:

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

As well as starring in it, Hanks also wrote the screenplay, adapted from the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C.S. Forester – the first time he’s penned a script since 2011’s Larry Crowne. With such a strong connection to the movie, then, he regrets the fact that it couldn’t make it into cinemas. While speaking to The Guardian, the Oscar-winning star said it was “an absolute heartbreak,” adding: “I don’t mean to make angry my Apple overlords, but there is a difference in picture and sound quality.”

Nevertheless, this is the only way to see Greyhound and we imagine that quite a lot of people will be checking it out over the weekend.