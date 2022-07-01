Streaming fans eventually won over by a deeply divisive dystopian sci-fi thriller

It’s an accepted fact of life that critics and audiences are very rarely going to be in complete agreement on the merits of any movie, but that doesn’t make the case of last year’s dystopian sci-fi thriller Night Raiders any less interesting.

On one hand, we have a motion picture that was Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes after securing an 84 percent score, with the low budget genre tale additionally landing 11 nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay, where it ended up walking away with six trophies including Best Actress.

However, the user rating on the aggregation site is more than cut in half at 41 percent, while an IMDb average of 5.2/10 surely signals mediocrity. Clearly, nobody can agree on whether Night Raiders is middling or must-see, but streaming subscribers have placed themselves firmly in the latter camp.

As per FlixPatrol, the near-future narrative that finds a distraught mother partnering up with a band of vigilantes to rescue her daughter from the clutches of a military-occupied force that declares children the property of the state has charted on the iTunes most-watched list, which may do some work in overturning the general consensus.

Then again, maybe at-home viewers will be left disappointed, because it’s very hard to tell how folks will react to Night Raiders based on nothing but the numbers. Either way, writer and director Danis Goulet will be plenty happy with widespread acclaim from reviewers and plenty of awards season glory.