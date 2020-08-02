Suicide Squad Director Confirms Popular Joker And Harley Theory

David Ayer has just confirmed that Joker was looking to replace his lover and right-hand woman, Harley Quinn, throughout Suicide Squad. This comes after fans had long speculated that replacing Harley, played by Margot Robbie, had been the Clown Prince of Crime’s endgame after he refused to save her halfway through the film.

For those of you who are not familiar with the source material, Suicide Squad tells the story of a government agent who blackmails a group of criminals into becoming her makeshift vigilantes. This band of misfits must, in turn, defeat an evil force without turning on each other in the process.

It’s pretty textbook stuff, with the main twist being that the protagonists are villains rather than heroes. Despite its interesting premise and colorful characters, however, Ayer’s film bombed at the box office and failed with critics. And while his version of the Suicide Squad may not be returning to the big screen any time soon, that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about the universe that he created. And that includes the aforementioned theory, confirmation of which you can see below:

Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Shares Deleted Joker Scene, New Image 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Much of the intrigue from the film concerns Harley and the Joker, played by Jared Leto. The pic teases the former’s origin story just a bit, enough to let casual viewers understand who she was and where she came from. The two’s relationship was always tenuous at best, with the Clown Prince of Crime assuming the role of abusive and abrasive boyfriend, one whom Harley finally breaks free from in her own movie, Birds of Prey.

While Ayer’s script makes no secret of the fact that Joker doesn’t care about Harley, it was unclear whether he was thinking of replacing her. The iconic villain is often mean to Harley in other properties as well, of course, but at the end of the day remains attached to her. As far as Suicide Squad goes, though, that was not the case, as Ayer has now confirmed that Mr. J was seeking to date other girls.