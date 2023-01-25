Superman fans frustrated an iconic comic book friendship has been ignored for 40 years

Superman is about to enter a new era on the big screen. James Gunn is now steering the DCU, and his first priority is to get a new Superman movie off the ground. This meant a controversial U-turn on bringing back Henry Cavill, as Gunn’s vision for the character seems to be a younger version of the hero beginning his adventures.

Fans are equally excited and skeptical about what Gunn is cooking up, though many are hoping that at least we’ll get some fun new versions of the Daily Planet supporting cast. Within that, there’s one character in particular that’s historically gotten a rough ride in live-action: Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen.

For years, Olsen was a mainstay in Superman comics, with the silver age version of the character repeatedly finding himself having to do stuff like marry a gorilla, become a giant turtle man, and find suspiciously frequent excuses to cross-dress. But lately, all he’s done in live-action is get unceremoniously executed at the start of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. It’s time for a comeback:

Its tragic that the only time Jimmy Olsen and Superman had any kind of friendship in movies was over 40 years ago. pic.twitter.com/mpHGvd04iZ — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) January 24, 2023

Fans have pointed out he briefly appeared in Superman Returns, but we want more:

Yeah it was just a few short moments. Filmakers have been ignoring Superman side characters for way too long. — ClarkQuill97 (@CQuill97) January 24, 2023

Olsen also appeared in Smallville, though there was a strange wrinkle:

Technically he's not even the real jimmy. For a weird reason I don't remember of, he's his older brother also called jimmy. The real jimmy choose to be like him when ashmore's character dies. I love smallville but they made some weird choices. — Sedah Senrot (@elmutfor) January 25, 2023

We’d turn up for a Jimmy Olsen movie:

Hot take: introduce the new Superman in a Jimmy Olsen movie. — Steve M Is Pro-Abortion (@Refracture_) January 24, 2023

Superman: The Animated Series also had a great Jimmy:

And they best updated — One eyed Jeff (@EyedJeff) January 25, 2023

We can’t help but agree this core character in the Superman mythos deserves a return to the spotlight. Perhaps Gunn could draw on the character’s long history in DC Comics by putting him through some strange transformations and head-scratching plot developments, but either way, we’d just like to see him back on the big screen (without getting a bullet to the head).