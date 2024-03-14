‘Sweet Dreams’ movie 2024 release date, trailer, cast, and more

There’s nothing quite like a good uplifting sports movie — appealing to both cinema lovers and those who’ve lost interest in the movies. Lije Sarki’s Sweet Dreams follows this tried and true formula.

Describing himself as a “skate rat from Michigan,” the 47-year-old wrote, directed, and produced the comedy film, which is being distributed by Paramount. Sarki’s experience comes mostly from producing independent smaller films, including the 2019 hit The Peanut Butter Falcon starring Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBeouf. He did, however, direct two micro-budget feature films previously to Sweet Dreams titled Alphonso Bow and Concrete Kids. The 2024 effort will be his first major release backed by an influential studio. And he’s got the star power to back it up.

What is Sweet Dreams about?

Sweet Dreams tells the story of Morris (Jackass‘s Johnny Knoxville), a recovering alcoholic attending a rehab program at a clinic whose name serves as the title of the film. Initially reluctant, Morris grows close with the men he meets at Sweet Dreams and, when the center is put up for auction, he takes on the role of softball coach to earn a cash prize that will save it.

Speaking to People, Morris touched on how the film’s story resonated with a cast composed of recovering addicts themselves. “One of the great things about this movie is that a lot of the actors and a good portion of the crew are all recovering addicts,” Knoxville said. “They fought the dragon, got it under control, and now are living their lives.” In a way, Sweet Dreams, which details and honors the recovery process and the comradery between the group, is a celebration of that journey.

Sweet Dreams‘ underdog/outcast sports narrative is reminiscent of a triad of recent films in the genre, namely Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins, released in 2023, or two Netflix films released back to back on the platform, with the same exact plot, but hailing from opposite sides of the world — South Korea’s Dream and England’s The Beautiful Game. All three of those track the happenings of a football/soccer team, though, so Sweet Dreams will fill in the gap for softball fans.

Who stars in Sweet Dreams?

Knoxville, of course, is the star-powered headliner of Sweet Dreams, but the ensemble of hilarious comedians joining him is, paradoxically, no joke. MADtv’s Bobby Lee, The Other Woman’s Kate Upton, and Gary Unmarried‘s Jay Mohr are only some of the comedy veterans that make up the cast of Sweet Dreams, along with Palestinian American stand-up comedian Mo Amer, rapper GaTa, Brain Van Holt, and This Past Weekend host Theo Von.

“The cast was filled with comedians, so that keeps things pretty light,” the Jackass alum told People. “Bobby Lee was always saying funny s—. Mo Amer is obviously damn funny and extremely talented as well.” If the movie is as good of a time as that set sounds, we will be tuning in.

Is there a trailer for Sweet Dreams?

Yes! Paramount released a trailer for Sweet Dreams on March 13, 2024, giving audiences a glimpse of Knoxville and co. in action in what appears to be a heartfelt, and genuinely fun (and funny) ride. Flashing across the screen is the tagline “Every second chance begins with a first step” as we see Morris attempt to reconnect with his young daughter — a clever play on words with the twelve-step programs recurringly used at rehab centers and developed in the 1930s to help overcome alcoholism.

In the trailer, the team receives their softball apparel which is ruined by a hilarious typo turning Sweet Dreams into Sweet Creams. Seeing as the baby blue t-shirts are featured on every promotional image for the film, it felt like an important gag to highlight. “Well the C is pretty close to the D on the keyboard, so…,” Knoxville jokes in the clip.

When is Sweet Dreams coming out?

Despite being distributed by a giant like Paramount, Sweet Dreams is only getting a limited theater release in the United States starting April 12. Four days later, on April 16, the film will be available on digital to purchase and rent. No word yet on whether it will hit streaming platforms like the studio’s own Paramount Plus.