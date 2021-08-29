Sweet Girl Sequel Reportedly In Development At Netflix

For the most part, any high profile Netflix original movies to have sequels announced boast a combination of critical acclaim and high viewership numbers. It’s no coincidence that Extraction, Spenser Confidential, Murder Mystery, The Old Guard, Enola Holmes and Army of the Dead all have second installments in the works when they each rank as one of the platform’s ten most-watched exclusive films ever, and the majority of them come burnished with reviews that range from enthusiastic to giddy.

However, there was some surprise when the combination of star Ryan Reynolds, director Michael Bay and 83 million streams in four weeks wasn’t enough to get another 6 Underground the green light, but Charlize Theron’s Old Guard sequel hired Victoria Mahoney to direct a couple of days back, so franchise fare is clearly still the way forward.

We’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Enola Holmes 2 was in the works long before it was officially confirmed – that Jason Momoa’s recent hit Sweet Girl could be next in line for the multi-film treatment. Admittedly, the action thriller has been widely panned and holds a Rotten Tomatoes score of 19%, but it held onto the top spot on the most-watched list for a full week, so the early data must be hugely encouraging.

If you’ve seen the film then you’ll know a significant change of personnel is required, but star Isabel Merced revealed she’d jump at the chance to reprise her role as Rachel Cooper, which somehow managed to turn the title hero from the live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation into a convincing action hero. Netflix continues to bet big on sequelizing properties you won’t find anywhere else, and if the four-week figures are high enough then a second Sweet Girl could materialize sooner rather than later.