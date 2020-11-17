Watch: Sylvester Stallone Shares Set Video From His New Superhero Movie

For a long time we were led to believe that Sylvester Stallone and comic book movies don’t mix after 1995’s Judge Dredd bombed at the box office and gained a reputation as a colossal misfire, while he also starred in 2012’s graphic novel adaptation Bullet in the Head, which sank without a trace.

However, after a warmly received cameo in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which also appeared to set up a much larger role for the actor’s Stakar Ogord in the third installment, the 74 year-old action icon has since joined the cast of James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad very late in the day.

That’s not the only superhero movie on the horizon for the Rocky star though, and Stallone recently posted a set video to social media celebrating the end of shooting on his upcoming original project Samaritan, which was initially scheduled to be released this year before production was halted for months as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, and you can check it out below.

Samaritan hails from Overlord director Julius Avery, and the premise looks to put a fresh and interesting spin on the genre. Sylvester Stallone stars as the title character, a famous crimefighter who mysteriously vanished from the public eye following an epic battle 20 years previously and was long presumed dead, but ends up being discovered alive and well by a young boy.

The movie is set to hit theaters in June of next year, just a couple of months before The Suicide Squad arrives, and if Samaritan lives up to the potential of the central concept then Stallone could find himself enjoying a double dose of superhero success next summer.