Sylvester Stallone’s New Superhero Movie Delayed Until 2022

You may not have even realized that Sylvester Stallone has a brand new superhero movie based on an original concept sitting in the can awaiting release, because all we’ve seen so far from Samaritan is a single official image and some behind the scenes snippets that were posted to social media by Sly himself.

The high concept thriller directed by Overlord‘s Julius Avery sees the Rocky and Rambo legend as the title hero, who also goes by the name Stanley Kominski. After a devastating battle decades previously, Samaritan was thought to be presumed dead, before a young kid obsessed with superheroes discovers that he’s alive and well, and he’ll presumably be getting drawn back into the thick of the action.

Like almost every production that was rolling during the early part of 2020, Samaritan spent months on hiatus before finally wrapping last November. It was then awarded a June 4th release date this summer, but then the trail suddenly went cold. In fact, MGM very quietly removed the project from the release calendar altogether, leaving many fans wondering when we’d finally be able to see Samaritan.

Well, that question has now been answered, and it isn’t great news. Samaritan is now coming to theaters on August 26th, 2022. Even by the standards of the pandemic era, that’s a massive delay for a movie that’s effectively good to go as far as we’ve heard. Of course, those wanting to see Stallone play in the superhero sandbox still have the option to listen to him steal the show as the genial and endearing King Shark in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, even if they won’t be seeing him in the flesh for another twelve months.