The Suicide Squad Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to playing iconic characters having embodied Rocky Balboa and John Rambo on a combined total of thirteen occasions dating back 45 years, on top of box office smash hits and cult classics alike including Cobra, Tango & Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, The Expendables trilogy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it’s already looking as though The Suicide Squad‘s King Shark could go down as one of his most beloved roles.

The action icon has struck up a close personal and professional relationship with James Gunn, and now that the R-rated DCEU effort is now playing in theaters and HBO Max, fans have had the chance to see Nanaue in all of his glory. He might be a hulking brute of limited intelligence with a preference for human flesh that always seems to be hungry, but there’s also an innocently endearing quality to the dad bodded comic book favorite. As you can see from the reactions below, it didn’t take King Shark long to make his way into the hearts of social media users.

@JamesGunn’s #TheSuicideSquad is bloody fantastic. The perfect mix of action, humor, and all-around comic book goodness. King Shark steals the show! Definitely one of my favorite DC films to date. — Trey (@TheTreyinator) July 30, 2021

Just got out a little bit ago from the 7 o'clock showing. Really was a lot of fun. Had a good bit of heart to it too. Peacemaker had some great moments, but king shark steals the whole movie — Mark R (@SCWP514) August 6, 2021

THE SUICIDE SQUAD's stylistic hyper-violence entertains, James Gunn's sense of humor & inner weirdness shines in this bonkers and colorful adventure. A talented director assembling a crew of misfits, exactly what #TheSuicideSquad should be all about… King Shark is the best btw. pic.twitter.com/4oDpjmIXw0 — matte (Matt Cote) (@m77oz) August 6, 2021

No matter what you say, #KingShark was by far the most loveable and entertaining character in #TheSuicideSquad



I NEED TO SEE HIM AGAIN SOMEWHERE IDK AQUAMAN 2? THE THE SUICIDE SQUAD? JUST SOMEWHERE! pic.twitter.com/L1ZxWTFvd4 — Keira 🏳️‍🌈 | 76 days till ⊃∪∩⪽ (@keirariek_) August 6, 2021

Saw Suicide Squad last night and I have to say King Shark is probably the best character in cinema history. We must honor and cherish our large friend. pic.twitter.com/zuOnnw4aOk — Cambrian Crusaders (@Phil29741914) August 6, 2021

If they make another Suicide squad movie I want more of King Shark.#TheSuicideSquad #KingShark pic.twitter.com/SSg52B4jHi — Tim (@basu_tim) August 7, 2021

Finished watching The Suicide Squad and it was fantastic! The characters are great, the visuals are beautiful and the action was wild.



I had a really fun time with this movie.



Oh and King Shark is adorable and must be protected at all costs. pic.twitter.com/4saXlyhbqm — Vic 🦈🦖 (Hyped for Jurassic World: Dominion) (@cartoonmovieguy) August 7, 2021

The Suicide Squad was outstanding. So many laughs, good action, gory fun. King Shark is my hero. pic.twitter.com/KFfUL9Easu — Grantissimo (@Grantissimo) July 30, 2021

The Suicide Squad King Shark is the funniest, silliest, the dumbest, and the cutest King Shark we've gotten in DC 🥺🤧 pic.twitter.com/DreXgV3Xev — Ray ⋓ | an era in an era (@RayisMoonKnight) July 31, 2021

As I stayed up late; watching “The Suicide Squad,” gotta admit. Actually liked it better than the first one! I remembered MOST of the characters, shows more development in some characters and it was more gory and ever!



And yes, King Shark’s my spirit animal. XD pic.twitter.com/Kvr8FfT0yv — HOLIDAYZ2021 (@holidayz2021) August 6, 2021

We’ve already heard rumors that he might be showing up again as soon as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which would at least make a degree of sense given that he’s an esteemed member of underwater royalty just like Arthur Curry, but that’s where the similarities begin and end.

Gunn has already been touted for another DCEU installment somewhere down the line once he calls a wrap on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year, which is also expected to feature Stallone, so we could be seeing the dynamic duo reunited once more should King Shark return for a third Suicide Squad.