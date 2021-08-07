The Suicide Squad Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Sylvester Stallone’s King Shark
Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to playing iconic characters having embodied Rocky Balboa and John Rambo on a combined total of thirteen occasions dating back 45 years, on top of box office smash hits and cult classics alike including Cobra, Tango & Cash, Cliffhanger, Demolition Man, The Expendables trilogy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, but it’s already looking as though The Suicide Squad‘s King Shark could go down as one of his most beloved roles.
The action icon has struck up a close personal and professional relationship with James Gunn, and now that the R-rated DCEU effort is now playing in theaters and HBO Max, fans have had the chance to see Nanaue in all of his glory. He might be a hulking brute of limited intelligence with a preference for human flesh that always seems to be hungry, but there’s also an innocently endearing quality to the dad bodded comic book favorite. As you can see from the reactions below, it didn’t take King Shark long to make his way into the hearts of social media users.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
We’ve already heard rumors that he might be showing up again as soon as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which would at least make a degree of sense given that he’s an esteemed member of underwater royalty just like Arthur Curry, but that’s where the similarities begin and end.
Gunn has already been touted for another DCEU installment somewhere down the line once he calls a wrap on the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next year, which is also expected to feature Stallone, so we could be seeing the dynamic duo reunited once more should King Shark return for a third Suicide Squad.
Source: MovieWeb