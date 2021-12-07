Tails voice actor for ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ sequel revealed

Video game movies have been a barren wasteland for quality for decades but there may be hope yet. One of the surprise hits of 2020 was Sonic The Hedgehog, based on the popular Sega video game series. The film was originally mocked mercilessly by fans over the original appearance of the titular character in the trailer. Instead of pushing through with the original vision, Paramount Pictures decided to delay the film and redo how Sonic looked, making him look closer to his video game counterpart.

Against all odds, the film was a hit and made almost $320 million at the box office. Naturally, the studio was thrilled with the success and greenlit a sequel. While the first film was a hit, many of Sonic’s most iconic pals were absent from it. Tails is the most notable of Sonic’s sidekick and he did appear in the first film, but not until the end.

Voice actress Colleen O’Shaughnessey voiced the character in the first film and revealed on Twitter that she’s coming back for the sequel.

Taking my old pal Tails for another adventure. Thrilled to announce I’m the voice of Miles “Tails” Prower in #SonicMovie2! Can’t wait for y'all to see him on the big screen. — Colleen O’Shaughnessey (@VOColleen) December 7, 2021

O’Shaughnessey has over 200 voice acting credits to her name, including voicing Tails in multiple Sonic video games. Fans should be thrilled that she’s back for the sequel as Tails will likely have a much bigger role. O’Shaughnessey will be joining Ben Schwartz, who is back to voice Sonic, and Idris Elba, who will be voicing the iconic Knuckles. Jim Carrey is also set to return as the villain Dr. Ivo Robotnik. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to be released in the United States on April 8, 2022.