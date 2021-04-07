Tara Reid Says American Pie 5 Is One Of The Best In The Series

The franchise may not have scored a theatrical release since 2012’s reunion movie, but American Pie is still going strong, although you’d be forgiven for not being completely aware of that fact. Sequels Band Camp, The Naked Mile, Beta House, The Book of Love and Girls’ Rules were all sent straight to video between 2005 and 2020, with the latter managing to crack the Netflix Top 10 most-watched list when it was added to the library last year.

You’d have to be a complete and utter diehard fan of the series to have seen them all, even though American Pie was a massively popular property at the height of its success. Indeed, the four big screen outings combined to earn almost $990 million at the box office, and they still hold a special place in the hearts of a certain generation.

Nostalgia is all the rage these days as we keep discovering, so it’s hardly a shock to learn that a script for American Pie 5 is floating around. Tara Reid was the one to break the news, and she also voiced her excitement about the project, saying the screenplay is definitely worthy of continuing the saga despite the gang having been away for close to a decade.

“It might happen. Okay, I can’t tell you when, because I don’t really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together. There is a script out there, I’ll put it that way, and it’s one of the best ones. It’s amazing, it will happen, I just don’t know when.”

Comedy sequels are arguably the hardest to get right, and we’ve seen many long-awaited follow-ups arrive over the last few years that have only served to disappoint, with the likes of Zoolander 2 and Dumb and Dumber To getting panned by critics, although Bill & Ted Face the Music was a minor triumph. In any case, the entire principal cast from the first American Pie are all in their 40s now, and after doing the wedding and reunion, we have to wonder, is the mid-life crisis next?