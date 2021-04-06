American Pie 5 Script Is Written, Tara Reid Confirms It’ll Happen Eventually

The American Pie franchise has raged on ever since the original movie arrived in 1999, but it’s been almost a decade since the main cast reunited. The good news is that one of the stars of the iconic comedy series, Tara Reid, has offered a positive update of the chances of American Pie 5 happening. The actress – who played Vicky in the first, second and fourth films – has revealed that a script for another outing is complete and she’s confident it’ll get made eventually.

Reid, who’s nowadays most known for the Sharknado movies, spoke to ET Online and was asked about American Pie 5. She initially seemed hesitant to spill too much, but ultimately confirmed that the wheels are moving on the project.

“It might happen… okay, I can’t tell you when, because I don’t really know when, because we have to get all the actors and at the same time to get our schedules together,” Reid said. “There is a script out there. I’ll put it that way.”

Not only is there a full script, but Reid rates it highly, calling it “one of the best ones” of the whole series. She also clarified that it “will happen. I just don’t know when.”

The actress went on to talk about how the cast still keep in contact even after all this time, too, saying that they have a lifelong bond thanks to their shared experience on the 1999 flick.

“We all stay in touch in different ways. When you grow up with someone and you get your first breaks with someone, you can never forget that.”

The original trilogy released from 1999-2003, culminating with American Wedding, which saw Jason Biggs’ Jim and Alyson Hannigan’s Michelle tie the knot. The gang got back together again for 2012’s American Reunion, and though that was the last time the core cast were seen in their roles, the franchise continued with a series of five spinoff films, which release under the American Pie Presents banner. Eugene Levy turned up as Jim’s dad in all but the most recent of these, subtitled Girls’ Rules, which dropped on Netflix in 2020.

Reid’s just the latest of the cast to reveal that they would be down for another sequel, with Biggs, Shannon Elizabeth and Seann William Scott all saying the same thing. So, it really does seem like a question of when, not if, we’ll get to see American Pie 5 come to fruition.