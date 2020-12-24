New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie May Introduce Female Turtles

You get the distinct impression that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is just one of those brands that’ll be rebooted in perpetuity, with five live-action and one animated movie hitting the big screen over the last 30 years, as well as six TV shows. The last feature-length outing for the heroes in a half shell was a major disappointment, though, with Out of the Shadows earning less than half as much at the box office as its predecessor.

Wasting absolutely no time, two years later it was announced that yet another reboot was in the works, this time with the unexpected news of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg producing through their Point Grey Pictures banner. The presence of the comedy specialists indicates that there’s going to be a rich vein of humor running through the next version of the property, but Rogen has promised that it’ll also deal with the realities of being a teenager, even if they are massive, green and reptilian ones.

Plot details are virtually nonexistent at this stage, and we’ve not heard any official updates on the latest stab at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles since the summer, but insider Daniel Richtman now claims that the studio wants to introduce female turtles into the mix in the next TMNT movie.

Obviously, longtime fans will know that the precedent has already been set with Venus de Milo being introduced in live-action series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation in 1997, much to the fury of co-creator Peter Laird who absolutely hated the character, while Jennika made her debut in the comic book mythology last year, but we’ll have to wait and see if they end up factoring into Rogen’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or not.