Sarah Connor Saves The Day In First Clip For Terminator: Dark Fate

You don’t have to be an ardent Terminator fan to know that Arnold Schwarzenegger has run his “I’m back” into the ground… and then some.

But this year, it’s all about Sarah Connor’s triumphant return, given next month’s Terminator: Dark Fate signals the first time Linda Hamilton has confronted Skynet and its mechanized demons since 1991’s Judgment Day – save for that uncredited voice cameo in the ill-fated Terminator: Salvation.

And to celebration Sarah’s second coming, Paramount and Skydance have today released the first official clip for Dark Fate, highlighting the exact moment when Hamilton’s battle-ready heroine screeches into the picture, before peppering the deadly Rev-9 droid with a hail of bullets (and a bazooka, just for good measure). Feast thy eyes:

Make no mistake: Dark Fate will deliver the final chapter in Sarah Connor’s story, and given this quasi-sequel takes place the day after Judgment Day, we imagine Hamilton’s hero is keen to put an end to Skynet once and for all. There’s also the small matter of Dani Ramos (Natalia Reyes), who finds herself smack bang in the middle of the Rev-9’s crosshairs. Even the combined might of Sarah Connor and Grace (Mackenzie Davis), an enhanced super-soldier from the future who may or may not be a villain in disguise, is no match for the Rev-9, which is by far the most advanced Terminator we’ve ever seen depicted on the big screen.

Angled as the beginning of a new Paramount trilogy, Terminator: Dark Fate zooms into theaters on November 1st. Mind you, we’ll take the whole ‘new franchise’ chatter with a pinch of salt; Genisys was supposed to signal the start of a three-film saga, and we all know how that turned out…