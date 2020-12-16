A Terrible Comic Book Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

One of the most notorious comic book movies ever is dominating Netflix across the globe today.

Warner Bros. is in the midst of piping millions into Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a four hour-long director’s cut of the DC team-up flick that’s due on HBO Max sometime next year. However, it seems that international audiences are surprisingly enjoying the 2017 theatrical cut as it is. According to FlixPatrol, Justice League is currently sitting as the fifth most popular movie on Netflix right now around the world.

Though it can be found on HBO Max in the US, the Joss Whedon-helmed version is available on Netflix in many other territories. And folks with access must be lapping it up this week for it to be in such a high position in the global rankings. It’s possible that one reason for its current surge in popularity is due to the incoming release of Wonder Woman 1984. Remember, while that’s going up on HBO Max on Christmas Day in the States, it’s hitting theaters around the world this very week. And though it was three years ago now, JL was the last time we saw Gal Gadot suit up as Diana of Themyscira. So, it’s a good time for a rewatch.

Then again, you should be aware that “Josstice League” isn’t considered canon for WW84. Director Patty Jenkins has confirmed that neither she nor the other DCEU filmmakers take it as part of the continuity of their movies. Presumably, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the version of events that they follow.

Starring Gadot, Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher, Justice League features the world’s finest heroes coming together to foil Steppenwolf’s invasion of Earth on behalf of Darkseid. It earned nearly $658 million at the box office and stands at 40% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it does have a much higher 71% audience score.

Tell us, though, if you have access to it on Netflix, HBO Max or wherever, are you going to rewatch the pic ahead of WW84? Let us know in the usual place below.