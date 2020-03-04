Here’s How Jason Momoa Could Look As Kraven The Hunter In Spider-Man 3

Now that Marvel and Sony have kissed and made up, further Spider-Man movies are on the way, with the promise of more of the wall-crawler’s rogues gallery being introduced. Kraven the Hunter is for some inexplicable reason slated to get a solo outing, and fan art has now emerged imagining what Jason Momoa would look like as one of Peter Parker’s deadliest enemies.

The image incorporates the key elements of the big game hunter’s appearance: scarred from battles with the planet’s most dangerous creatures, brandishing an excessive assortment of deadly weaponry, musculature shown off with bare arms, shoulders and chest draped in the mane and face of a skinned lion, along with the more colorful excesses of his attire muted to more sensible hues in keeping with how such characters are often visually reimagined in movies.

It’s the work of artist BossLogic, who was also responsible for the image of a jacked Alison Brie as She-Hulk and has a track record of such creations, having imagined Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things’ Lucas) as Miles Morales, Tom Holland as Marty McFly from Back to the Future, and Henry Cavill as Wolverine.

Of course, an immediate potential barrier to the casting is that Momoa is currently playing for the other side as the King of Atlantis in Aquaman. However, assuming potential scheduling issues can be overcome, there’s more than a little precedent of actors playing roles in films based on the comics of both publishers, such as Ben Affleck having portrayed both Batman and Daredevil, Halle Berry as Catwoman (sorry for reminding you) and X-Men’s Storm, Michael Keaton as Batman and the Vulture, J.K. Simmons in Justice League and Spider-Man, Michelle Pfeiffer in Batman Returns and Ant Man and the Wasp, and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje in Suicide Squad and Thor: The Dark World. Honestly, the list goes on and is quite extensive.

The most important thing about Kraven the Hunter though is that he’s someone who looks intimidating at a glance and has no need to brag of his physical prowess when his appearance speaks volumes about it. Momoa certainly has such a presence and then some, so if Sergei Kravinoff does ever actually make it to the big screen, there’s little doubt he would do the role justice.