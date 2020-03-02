Here’s How Alison Brie Could Look As The MCU’s She-Hulk

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus expansion is in full swing, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision both currently shooting in order to hit the streaming service by the end of the year. The studio are making a smart move in establishing their small screen universe with recognizable characters, which sets the shows in a world that fans are familiar with before the new faces are slowly rolled out over the next several years.

One of the most anticipated of these TV offerings is She-Hulk, with the fan favorite finally set to make her long-awaited MCU bow. Writer Jessica Gao is currently hard at work on the scripts, and with pre-production set to ramp up in the coming months, it surely won’t be long until we get an official announcement on who’ll end up playing the title role.

A recently-leaked casting call reveals that there are big plans for Jennifer Walters in the MCU, with the green-skinned lawyer eventually set to become part of the Avengers. There’ve already been plenty of names linked to the part, too, but one of the latest frontrunners that seems to be gaining a lot of traction with fans is GLOW’s Alison Brie.

The actress responded evasively when asked directly about the She-Hulk rumors, but nonetheless, Twitter user BossLogic has created some new fan art that shows how the 37 year-old could look as an insanely-ripped version of the character, provided she hits the protein and spends 24 hours a day for the next six months living at the gym.

While the sight of Alison Brie with arms like Chris Hemsworth would be ridiculous, the former Mad Men star would still be an ideal candidate for the role. The casting call is looking for people with comedy chops and her Golden Globe-nominated role in GLOW is more than enough proof that she’s got those, while her critically-acclaimed turn in Netflix’s Horse Girl showed off her dramatic talents. Mark Ruffalo is all-but-confirmed to appear in the series as Jennifer’s cousin Bruce Banner as well, so now we just need to wait and find out who ends up playing She-Hulk herself.