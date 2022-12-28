‘Terrifier’ director promises the threequel will return to the franchise’s roots

By now, it’s common knowledge that both of Damien Leone’s eye-watering Terrifier films have become golden treasures amongst thrill-seeking horror fans. And while the sheer brutality and consistent violence in the grindhouse movies has been enough to completely engage genre diehards, it turns out that the best is yet to come in the fresh-faced franchise.

Over the last several months, moviegoers have been championing the return of Art the Clown in a potential Terrifier 3, and it now looks as though the wheels are beginning to turn in order to make the project come to life. Over on his official Twitter account, Leone promised his thousands of followers that the franchise’s third entry will be the “scariest Terrifier thus far,” and hinted at the objective to bring the threequel back to the series’ original roots. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

One of my main goals for Terrifier 3 is to recapture the creep factor present in the original Terrifier short film. That had a genuinely spooky atmosphere that I’m still proud of. If all goes as planned, part 3 will be the scariest Terrifier thus far 👻#terrifier3 #creepy — Damien Leone (@damienleone) December 27, 2022

Luckily, this isn’t the first time that Leone has teased a third outing for Art the Clown, although fans are undoubtedly licking their chops in anticipation for the bone-chilling figure to make his triumphant return to the big screen. And while further details on Terrifier 3 have yet to be publicly released, we can only imagine that the upcoming project’s violence will match the absolute gorefest in the first two movies.

As for which direction Leone decides to take the enticing narrative, well, that remains to be seen. But if Art the Clown is as vengeful in the third film as he is in the rest, then fans are set to experience a wild adventure that will undoubtedly terrify them for years to come.

For those interested, both Terrifier movies are available to stream now on Screambox.