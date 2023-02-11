Test screeners gushing over ‘Barbie’ predict Oscar gold for Ryan Gosling

The first impressions of the live-action Barbie are in, and the film is predicted to be a hit, according to audience members who recently got the chance to view the test screening in New Jersey.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie follows Margot Robbie as the famous figurine as she jets off to the real world in hopes of finding the meaning of true happiness after being kicked out of Barbieland for her less-than-perfect features. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Simu Lu, and Will Ferrell. According to World of Reel, New Jersey fans were the first crowd to view Barbie‘s full-length film after Gerwig held a screening on Feb. 9 despite the motion picture’s summer release date. The publication reports that many people were seen “clapping and cheering” during various scenes throughout the viewing.

A couple of anonymous fans enjoyed Barbie so much that they decided to leave reviews after watching the entire film, which was ultimately shared on Reddit. One individual claimed Barbie would be “a massive movie” once it’s released in theaters.

Screengrab via Reddit

The reason behind their predictions stemmed from numerous things, including Barbie‘s overall message, the characters’ costumes, and the cast’s performance, including Robbie and Gosling, who plays Barbie’s classic counterpart, Ken. That person pointed out Robbie’s ability to do a valley accent while questioning her existence as Barbie, and they went as far as to suggest that Gosling could be nominated for an Oscar.



While another fan, who appeared to share a similar review, expressed slightly different reasons why they liked Barbie.

Screengrab via Reddit

That unknown individual brought up that Gosling’s performance was so good that the actor would be”memed to death,” how the movie brought up the double standards that women face daily, and how Barbie remained “surprisingly emotional, playful and blissfully political.”

These new reviews about Barbie appear to carry the same optimistic tone fans worldwide had when official photos from the film were released to the general public last year.

Barbie is set to debut in theaters on July 21.