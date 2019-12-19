Thanos Reportedly Returning To The MCU For Phase 4 Movie

Thanos may have been reduced to dust by Iron Man during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, but is there any chance that we’ll one day see the Mad Titan return in the future of the franchise? Maybe, as after all, no one ever really remains dead in the Marvel universe. But even if a full out resurrection isn’t being planned, we already know that Phase 4 will jump around the timeline a bit, which means Josh Brolin’s baddie could show up via flashback.

Of course, The Eternals is by far our best shot at getting another appearance from the villain and apparently, Marvel is indeed planning on bringing Thanos back not once, but twice throughout the film. Or at least, that’s according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us that [SPOILERS] will die in The Rise of Skywalker (which has now been confirmed), and that Taskmaster will be the villain in Black Widow, which we also now know to be true.

In the current draft of the script, there are two cameos for Thanos in The Eternals, with one showing us baby Thanos and the other one featuring the adult version. The former takes the form of a flashback to Titan with the big bad and his brother, and though the context of the scene is unclear, it’s here that we apparently see him as a young infant.

The adult cameo, meanwhile, is another flashback. This time, though, it’s to the time of when Infinity War takes place and sees Thanos going to visit his brother (it’s unclear where) and asking for his help in finding the Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Reveals First Look At Thanos' Family 1 of 8

Click to skip













MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s important to stress that as we said above, these are what’s planned according to the current draft of the script, and with The Eternals still in production, things can always change. One, or even both of these cameos could end up being cut by the time the film hits theaters. But our sources assure us that this is what the script currently includes and given that these are the same sources who also told us Marvel wants Charlie Cox back as Daredevil, which trusted insider Daniel RPK has since corroborated, and that the Inhumans will appear in Ms. Marvel, which we also know is happening, we have no reason to doubt it.

In any case, given that the main thrust of the story will be the ongoing war between the title characters and the Deviants, we can’t imagine Thanos will be given too much of the spotlight. But still, seeing him again in The Eternals, be it as a baby, adult or both, will be a nice little treat for fans and once we learn more about what Marvel’s got planned for the villain, we’ll be sure to let you know.