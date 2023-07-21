‘That didn’t feel like a win for me’: Margot Robbie’s biggest ‘Barbie’ movie regret involves Ryan Gosling

When you get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play a Barbie doll, and Barbie herself, no less, there aren’t too many complaints to be had. However, Margot Robbie wasn’t overly satisfied with missing out on one essential perk of acting opposite Ryan Gosling’s Ken… and that’s a compulsory kissing scene. You would think that Barbie and Ken’s long-time romance would have been one of Greta Gerwig’s biggest priorities, but apparently, she wanted Barbie to party alone.

Robbie tells People that she never had the opportunity to kiss Gosling fully. Most of their ‘intimate’ interactions are restricted to cheek kisses and PG-13 flirting. And that wasn’t good enough for the leading lady, who had her hopes up for a full-blown make-out session, it seems. When asked if she was happy without the kiss scene, Robbie made her feelings on the matter known.

“Uh no! That didn’t feel like a win for me.”

And she wasn’t the only one disappointed, either. Even Robbie’s friends were flabbergasted to discover that their famous friend had been cast as Barbie, the most famous plastic doll on the planet, and hadn’t even gotten a kiss from Ryan Gosling out of it. We can see her next celebrity sighting right now; an oversized pink t-shirt that reads: “I was cast in the Barbie movie and all I got was this lousy t-shirt.”

“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’”

When faced with her friends’ collective disappointment, Robbie didn’t have much of an answer for them.

“I was like, ‘I know, I can’t check that one off [my list]’.”

If you were looking for a reason to lower your expectations as far as Barbie and Ken’s non-existent romance – this is it.