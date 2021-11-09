That Eternals End Credits Scene Featuring You-Know-Who Had An Alternate Version

Eternals has finally hit theaters, and despite some questionable reviews from critics, it was a bona fide box office smash, pulling in $162 million and making it the second-highest debut of the Covid era.

Like any Marvel movie before it, there were some surprises in the end credits scene. (Spoilers ahead⏤proceed with caution.)

One of the end credit scenes in particular involved pop singer Harry Styles, who made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Eros/Starfox.

Eros is actually the brother of Thanos and also an Eternal. He likes to explore planets and solar systems “for adventure and romance, including Earth, where he is remembered in legend,” according to Marvel.

He’s also called Stafox because in the comics, the Wasp suggested that Eros was too “provocative” a name.

Eros appeared in the credits scene with Pip the Troll, who was voiced by Patton Oswalt. In the scene aboard the Domo, Eros meets with a few of the Eternals, including Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, Barry Keoghan’s Druig, and Angelina Jolie’s Thena.

The cast recently revealed that an alternate, longer version of the scene was shot with more of the crew. The cut scene would have shown Eros and the Eternals communicating with Celestial Arishem with closed eyes in the Domo.

Salma Hayek plays Ajak in the movie, and she said that having Styles on set was pleasant and that he fit in with everyone right away. “He arrived, and he was just like part of us, immediately,” the actress said.

Lauren Ridloff, who plays deaf superhero Makkari, said that she and Styles got along famously during the filming of the alternate take.

“Chloe would say, ‘Cut,’ and every time she yelled, ‘Cut,’ the interpreter would have to run around and tap me on the shoulder. So after a couple of times, Harry was just like, ‘Is it okay if I just tap you and cue you when we stop shooting? I was like, ‘Yeah, thank you!’ That’s just who Harry is: He just watches out, and he thinks: ‘What can I do?'”

We’ll have to wait and see if the deleted scene ends up in the movie as a special feature when Eternals arrives on DVD.