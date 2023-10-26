The 10 best Sam Neill movies, ranked

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has been a beloved Hollywood figure for the last four decades, both because of his wide variety of roles, and his sense of humor. When he isn’t devoting his time to his decades-long hobby of winemaking, Neill appears in roles as wide-ranging as a corrupt Cardinal, a shady government agent, and even the Allfather.

Notable for his vast contributions to the horror genre, Neill also appears to be a performer who believes there are no small parts. His recent collaboration with director Taika Waititi yields one of Thor: Ragonrak’s best performances, even if he had no idea what was going on. A singular performer, choosing his best roles was no easy task, simply because there are so many.

10. The Omen III: The Final Conflict

The third installment of the horror classic may not be remembered as the best of the bunch, but you can’t deny Neill’s dedication to the role. Starring as the adult Damien Thorn, who has accepted his destiny as the anti-Christ, Neill chews the scenery as he always does.

After Damien ascends to the position his adoptive father once had, he sets his goal of weaving his evil deeds, and perhaps ascending to the most powerful position America has to offer. The 1981 film was the beginning of the actor’s prolific horror career, and portended what was to come.

9. Daybreakers

A twist on the ever-present subject matter of vampires, the 2009 film Daybreakers is as campy as it is inventive. Set in a world where vampires have overpopulated the planet, they struggle with the present issue of a blood shortage. Neill portrays Charles Bromley, the vampiric CEO of a blood distribution corporation who wants to hold onto his power and wealth.

With any other actor, this role could have resulted in a one-note villain. And though the character ultimately does deserve his ultimate fate, Neill adds gravitas as a man who mourns the loss of his daughter.

8. Dead Calm

An adaptation of the 1963 film of the same name, Dead Calm is packed to the gills with impressive talent. The Australian film stars Neill alongside Nicole Kidman as a couple grieving the loss of their child. Dealing with the loss, John (Neill) and Rae (Kidman) decide to vacation on their yacht. But in open waters, anything can — and does — go wrong. They encounter a stranger, Hughie, (Billy Zane) seemingly needing rescue. What results is a plot that would put anyone off of boating forever.

Hughie is in fact psychotic and, after John questions his motives, essentially kidnaps Rae. A film detailing how horrific events can help you get over your child’s death, Dead Calm is an exciting thriller.

7. In the Mouth of Madness

Another entry into Neill’s horror film work, In the Mouth of Madness is an underrated John Carpenter film. Taken from the H.P. Lovecraft novella, the film has, in recent years, been elevated to cult classic status. After a horror book has seemingly driven many people insane, insurance investigator John Trent (Neill) embarks on finding the author, who has gone missing. A classic mind-twisting film from a master of horror, In the Mouth of Madness should not be missed.

6. The Hunt For Red October

One of many adaptations of the Jack Ryan books, The Hunt For Red October was an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s best-selling novel. Starring Alec Baldwin as the Jack Ryan of the day, the film depicts Cold War-era tension between the Soviet Union and the United States. Marko Ramius (Sean Connery) is a Soviet captain of the titular submarine who wishes to defect to the United States. Though the submarine is firing nuclear weapons, Ryan uses his analytic skills to deduce Ramius’ true intention of defecting from the Soviet Union.

Sam Neill joins the cast as Vasily Borodin, the executive officer of the Red October. As a true adaptation of the book, you may not see one as faithful. With a stacked cast including Scott Glenn and James Earl Jones, Hunt For Red October is a top-notch thriller.

5. Possession

An extreme film both on and off-camera, Andrzej Zulawksi’s 1981 movie Possession pushed its actors to the brink. Featuring Neill as an initially happy husband, Mark, the film explores the breakdown of marriage when his wife, Anna (Isabelle Adjani), starts exhibiting odd behavior. As the title suggests, there is something supernatural at stake, and the film has become highly regarded in the genre. Neill himself reported in his memoir, via IndieWire, that Possession was an intense undertaking.

“I call it the most extreme film I’ve ever made, in every possible respect, and [Zulawski] asked of us things I wouldn’t and couldn’t go to now. And I think I only just escaped that film with my sanity barely intact.”

Possession is unique in every sense of the word, and while set dynamics were not explicitly healthy, the film is considered a terrifying masterclass.

4. Event Horizon

Paul W.S. Anderson may be known for his less-than-well-received Resident Evil adaptations, but there was a time when he was doing something a little more unique. Another horror film for the director, Event Horizon depicts an absolute nightmare in space. The spaceship that gave the film its name, Event Horizon has been missing for seven years before it suddenly turns up in space. It turns out that Dr. Weir (Neill) invented a drive that allows the spaceship to jump into different dimensions. But when this one returns, it comes back with something less than ideal.

Now, with a mind of its own, the ship throws the crew into violent and brutal visions, which essentially amount to hell. Though many try to escape, Neill’s portrayal as Weir is the ultimate villain of the film. Wanting nothing more than to be a part of the hell ship, Weir mutilates himself in an act that would not be out of place in Hellraiser. Considered almost too violent for release, Event Horizon is one of the reasons Neill is considered a horror icon.

3. Hunt For the Wilderpeople

In Neill’s first collaboration with Taika Waititi, he returns to his New Zealand roots as Hec, a reluctant father figure. When his wife, Bella (Rime Te Wiata), adopts trouble-making Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) out of foster care, Hec gets more than he bargained for. Bella dies unexpectedly, leaving Hec in charge. Understanding that Hec wants to return him, Ricky hightails it to the woods, where he will most certainly die from exposure — if he’s lucky.

Not wanting to go to prison, Hec follows Ricky, but ironically becomes known to authorities as Ricky’s kidnapper. As different as the two characters are, they learn to love each other in the end. It is the rare instance where viewers can see just how funny Neill is, especially in delivering Waititi’s trademark dialogue.

2. Jurassic Park

In the film that plays on all millennials’ nostalgia, there is no character like Dr. Alan Grant. The lead in Steven Spielberg’s classic adaptation of Michael Crichton’s book, Jurassic Park is a film to which not only fans, but Hollywood at large, continues to return. The first film shows Grant’s disbelief at the idea of someone purposefully breeding velociraptors, and he gets proven right.

Grant is thrust into leadership as he protects vulnerable children from the ravenous dinosaurs. And with the number of sequels that came about, it’s obvious that no one learns from this mistake. Neill has returned twice to reprise this role, one that he is arguably the most remembered for.

1. The Piano

Winner of 3 Oscars, Jane Campion’s The Piano is a moving story of love in New Zealand. Though fans would probably prefer Neill’s portrayal of dinosaur hero Alan Grant, there is no disputing what the talented actor brings to his villainous role.

Starring Holly Hunter as Ada McGrath, the film follows the young woman’s journey to her new husband, Alisdair Stewart (Neill). Brutally destroying his wife’s beloved piano and graduating to chopping her finger off, Neill’s portrayal is terrifying in this award-winning film. As beautiful as it is heartbreaking, The Piano is the height of cinema, which Neill elevates with his performance.