‘The Adam Project’ director open to joining the MCU or ‘Star Wars’

Shawn Levy has quietly established a reputation as one of the most commercially successful directors in the industry, having delivered a series of box office success stories dating back two decades, even if many of his movies haven’t exactly been showered in critical acclaim.

Titles like Just Married, Cheaper by the Dozen, The Pink Panther remake, the Night at the Museum trilogy, Date Night, and The Internship all turned a tidy profit despite reviews remaining largely middling, but his recent collaborations with Ryan Reynolds have seen him embark on a hot streak.

Free Guy hit big after releasing last summer despite the pandemic, and it was even named as one of the top-rated action comedies of all-time by Rotten Tomatoes. Netflix’s upcoming The Adam Project is generating seriously strong early buzz, too, so Levy could end up fielding offers from some of the biggest properties in Hollywood.

Speaking to ScreenRant ahead of his time traveling adventure’s release on streaming this coming Friday, Levy admitted he’d be open to joining either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Star Wars should the opportunity ever present itself.

“I certainly find both the Star Wars and Marvel universes compelling. It would have to be the right moment, the right story, but those would definitely be tantalizing opportunities. Other than that, I have to say I really want to keep making movies that refuse to be only one thing, that are a hybrid of heart and laughter and spectacle, because those are my favorite kinds of movies. They don’t get made that often anymore and I feel really lucky that I’ve been able to make two in a row that are also original. And I don’t ever take that for granted either.”

'The Adam Project' gets '80s-style poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Somewhat fittingly, Reynolds has his own MCU effort in active development with Deadpool 3, while he also said he wasn’t against the idea of boarding a galaxy far, far away. Whether their inevitable third team-up happens in one of those sandboxes remains up for debate, but it definitely can’t be ruled out at this stage.