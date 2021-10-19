The Addam Family 2’s Oscar Isaac Shares What Gomez Can Teach Men

Addams Family 2‘s Oscar Isaac is giving his hot take on portraying the patriarch Gomez Addams in a new interview, including the lessons the character can impart on men everywhere.

As Decider points out, Isaac has played a number of iconic characters in an incredibly short period of time since exploding onto the Hollywood scene less than a decade ago. That includes his role as Poe Dameron in the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, the titular villain in the disappointing X-Men: Apocalypse, and upcoming projects Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus series Moon Knight. And we can’t leave out his forthcoming portrayal of the legendary solider Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie.

Gomez predates all those aforementioned characters, however, which perhaps speaks to the enduring appeal of the character. Debuting originally as a cartoon in the pages of The New Yorker almost 80 years ago, Gomez is the dapper patriarch of the delightfully macabre family. He’s been portrayed in the past by the likes of legends like Raul Julia, Nathan Lane, Tim Curry, and John Astin in the ’60s TV show.

When asked what Isaac thought about Gomez’s relentlessly passionate and masculine character and the lessons he may provide for other men, the actor said there’s something “beautifully selfless about him.”

“I think just to care. There is something that’s beautifully selfless about him. Even when he gets it wrong, it’s because he’s he’s trying. And I think that there’s nothing cool [temperature-wise] about him. He’s very hot-blooded,” Isaac said.

The Addams Family 2 is out now in theaters and VOD. It stars Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, and Javon “Wanna” Walton.