The Batman Rumored To Be Getting 2 More Spinoffs

Almost every major studio in Hollywood owning a streaming service has fundamentally changed the way franchises are built. Up until recently, it would be sequels, the occasional spinoff, and then an inevitable reboot, but the various platforms are now using episodic television and animation to tie everything together across multiple forms of media.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman has been getting in on the act, with a prequel series set before the events of the movie entering development last year, while a secondary offshoot focusing on Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot was announced to be in the works ten days ago. Now, insider Daniel Richtman offers that another two projects are happening, although the tipster doesn’t divulge what they are.

From a purely speculative standpoint, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman would jump out as an obvious candidate. It has been heavily rumored in the past, and she’s exactly the sort of talent that would thrive in headlining a big-budget comic book movie or miniseries for a streaming service.

Outside of that, there’s Paul Dano’s Edward Nashton, but not really anybody else that jumps out. Of course, it doesn’t have to be directly connected to the events of The Batman at all, if it were to follow the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus template of sowing seeds that get paid off in other movies later on down the line.