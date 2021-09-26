The Batman Will Reportedly End With [SPOILERS]

As you’d expect from such a high profile project, plot details for The Batman are being held under lock and key, but the slow rollout of information is poised to begin shortly. A new full-length trailer is set for DC FanDome in just a couple of weeks, which should realistically lay out the broad strokes of the narrative.

Last year’s teaser did indicate that Paul Dano’s Riddler was the big bad above all others, but The Batman no doubt has much more going on under the hood. Various rumors, fan theories and potential storylines have been making the rounds on a regular basis, but as of yet we’re not sure how anything is going to play out when Robert Pattinson suits up for the first time and swoops onto the big screen in March 2022.

However, we’ve heard from our sources – the same ones who told us Ben Affleck was returning as the Caped Crusader in The Flash long before it was confirmed – that The Batman could end on a cataclysmic cliffhanger that sets up the second installment.

The Riddler will reportedly flood Gotham in one final act of defiance before presumably being defeated by the Dark Knight, causing wide-ranging damage that’s said to be almost post-apocalyptic in nature. That would see the sequel take place on a much different depiction of Bruce Wayne’s home turf than we’ve ever seen before, and would set The Batman up as a completely unique spin on the well-worn mythos.