The best and worst versions of the same DC characters

It seems that some actors were born to play specific superheroes or supervillains while others should steer far away from anything to do with the genre. It’s also great to see actors take on roles and make them their own, yet it also can be a little sad when talented actors are miscast in roles or even take on what could have been magical parts if not for poor writing.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has consistently nailed their casting choices, the DC Extended Universe (recently rennamed simply as the DCU) has not been as lucky. While the studio has had great success from the likes of Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Jason Mamoa as Aquaman, some of DC’s other major characters have been completely miscast.

Take a trip down memory lane with these best and worst versions of famous DC heroes and villains.

Superman

Best: Christopher Reeve, Superman

This was a difficult choice because Henry Cavill is such a great Man of Steel, but just as important to the Superman role is his alter ego, Clark Kent, which is where Christopher Reeve won hands down. The late actor could believably portray the-loveable-but nerdy reporter one minute while transforming into America’s favorite super-powered alien the next.

Worst: John Haymes Newton and Gerard Christopher, The Adventures of Superboy

Taking it back to when Clark was a normal college student, The Adventures of Superboy struggled with bad writing and bad acting. The show was supposed to show Clark’s transition from Superboy to Superman, but it failed on every level. Lucky for fans, they had the opportunity to see that transition in the highly successful Smallville.

Lex Luthor

Best: Michael Rosenbaum, Smallville

Smallville took a unique approach to the character of Lex Luthor, making him Clark Kent’s best friend before eventually turning into his worst enemy. Michael Rosenbaum’s take on the Man of Steel’s archnemesis made the fans root for the villain not to defeat Superman but to find happiness.

Looking back at the TV series, which ran from 2001-2017, it would be wrong to call Lex Luthor villainous when he was more like indignant. His actions, while sometimes villainous, were usually justified. In his shoes, anyone could turn into Superman’s great rival.

Worst: Jesse Eisenberg, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

To call Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice bad casting is the understatement of the year. The hair, the voice—none of it worked. While Eisenberg himself is a good actor and praised for his roles in Zombieland and The Social Network, he is no Lex Luthor.

Many fans thought the Academy Award-nominated actor’s casting was a joke, since the 5-foot, 7-inch star was as non-menacing as they come. To portray one of DCs most famous villains, not to mention Superman’s greatest archnemesis? Just no.

Batman

Best: Christian Bale, Batman Begins

Anyone stepping into the role of Batman really has to balance two roles—the Dark Knight and the billionaire playboy. Christian Bale was teased a little for his Batman growl, but praised for being the tough, brooding Caped Crusader while also expertly playing the orphaned billionaire Bruce Wayne.

The British actor balanced the role perfectly and received several awards for the seemingly impossible task of taking the crown from the former reigning best Batman, Michael Keaton.

Worst: Iain Glen, Titans

Iain Glen, famous for playing the love-struck Ser Jorah Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones, stepped into the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman in Titans. For an actor who was so adored by the masses for his fighting skills in the popular fantasy drama, taking up the mantle of the crime-fighting Dark Knight should be a breeze.

While Glen doesn’t look anything like Bruce Wayne, the Scottish actor also cannot pull off an American accent to save his life. Not only that, but fans find it difficult to like the Titans’ Batman because he is usually willing to allow crime to happen instead of stepping in to prevent innocent people from being harmed.

Penguin

Best: Robin Lord Taylor, Gotham

Gotham had a fresh take on the Batman Universe, set immediately after the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents. While young Bruce develops into the famous hero, so do his adversaries become the infamous villains, namely the Penguin. While the show was supposed to be about young Bruce (David Mazouz) and Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie), the true star was Robin Lord Taylor’s inspired version of Oswald Cobblepot.

Taylor’s portrayal of the unhinged character was equal parts hilarious and terrifying. In the world of Batman, it’s difficult for other villains to outshine the Joker, but Gotham’s Penguin did just that. The actor was a scene stealer who helped turn the character—who was often the butt of many jokes—into Gotham’s greatest villain, and he did it all while winning over the hearts of the viewers.

Worst: Colin Farrell, The Batman

Nothing against Colin Farrell, who is a dynamic actor, but his portrayal of Penguin in The Batman felt more like he was portraying Al Capone instead of Oswald Cobblepot. He would have been a better choice as Two-Face or Salvatore Maroni.

Flash

Best: Grant Gustin, The Flash

After starring as the less-than-likable Sebastian Smythe on Glee, fans were not expecting much from Grant Gustin when he was hired to play the Fastest Man Alive. Despite his naysayers, Gustin nailed the role right from the gate, portraying Barry Allen’s smart, funny and charming speedster.

Gustin’s Flash is smart without being egotistical, funny without being annoying, and charming without seeming like a player. Wrapped up in one red jumpsuit, he makes the perfect Flash.

Worst: Ezra Miller, Justice League

It’s understandable that Warner Bros. wanted to bring Ezra Miller into the DCU. Afterall, he was an up-and-coming actor who was finding success after starring in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Instead of actually casting him in something that made sense, Warner Bros. had him playing the Flash. Everything about his casting seemed wrong, and everything about him screamed that he should be playing literally anyone but Barry Allen. He doesn’t look like Barry Allen and doesn’t even run correctly.

Shortly after the casting was announced, fans were screaming for DC to instead hire Gustin for the role. The studio executives stood firm on their decision despite all the legal issues facing the actor. As it appears, DC may have no other option than to recast the troubled actor, fans are already voicing their opinions again, asking the powers-that-be to hire Gustin for the role.

Reverse Flash

Best: Tom Cavanaugh, The Flash

The Flash TV series took an ingenious approach to introducing Reverse Flash in the character of Harrison Wells, portrayed expertly by Tom Cavanaugh. Since Harrison Wells is not a character from the DC Comics, viewers had no idea what to expect. Making him Barry Allen’s friend and mentor before the big reveal that he’s actually his worst enemy was shocking and one of the most memorable storylines in a superhero series.

Worst: John Wesley Shipp, The Flash (1990)

John Wesley Shipp portrayed the Flash in the 1990 TV series, but also portrayed his nemesis, Reverse Flash. The idea was great, but Shipp was not believable as the villain. Luckily the actor found a new home in the CW’s The Flash as multiple characters. He first portrayed Henry Allen, the father of Barry Allen. He also portrayed Earth-3’s Jay Garrick as well as Barry Allen from Earth-90, making his original version of the Scarlet Speedster canon in the Arrowverse.