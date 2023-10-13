The veteran star has graced our screens in a variety of ways, but which of his performances shine the brightest?

The decorated Canadian actor Bruce Greenwood is one of those names you might not recognize, but there’s no doubt at some point you’ve been wowed by his on-screen talent. He’s appeared in all sorts of classic films like I, Robot, as well as massively popular television shows like Mad Men. But in what roles did he show the very best of his talent? Read on to find out the 10 best Bruce Greenwood movies and TV shows!

Elephant Song

This tense psychological thriller sees Greenwood take on the role of a psychiatrist who discovers that a severely ill patient may hold the key to finding a missing colleague. As the film unfolds, this mental game of cat and mouse reaches a disturbing climax, with all of the complex emotions at play shown wonderfully in Greenwood’s excellent performance. He is undoubtedly the highlight of an already captivating film.

John From Cincinnati

Greenwood stars as a surfing purist and surf shop owner, Mitch Yost, in this short-lived oceanside HBO drama. Although it only ran for one season, the series was noted for its unique take on all kinds of topics, as well as the intriguing way it wove fantastical elements into an otherwise normal setting. Greenwood is excellent as Yost, making the audience root for what is objectively a prickly character.

Being Julia

Although Greenwood is only a supporting character in this adaptation of Theatre by W. Somerset Maugham, he is fantastic in his limited screentime as Lord Charles. His character is the former lover of the eponymous Julia, and eventually ends up becoming close friends with her after he reveals he’s gay. A funny, smart film that’s made all the better by its sterling performances, including Greenwood’s. Die Hard fan favorite Jeremy Irons also stars.

Star Trek

When J.J Abrams was given the chance to get his hands on the iconic IP that is Star Trek, many trekkies were pretty happy with the choice, and their optimism was proven correct. Star Trek (2009) is one of the best reboots in the sci-fi world, and part of that is thanks to Greenwood’s excellent performance as captain of the Enterprise Christopher Pike. He does a truly fantastic job of embodying such an iconic character.

The Sweet Hereafter

This emotionally devestating movie follows the aftermath of a tragic school bus accident in which fourteen kids are killed. The traumatic event further deepens divisions in the town, sometimes even between family members. Greenwood plays a grieving parent and is magnetic, really making you feel his pain. Women Talking director Sarah Polley also stars alongside him.

St. Elsewhere

Greenwood was a fan favorite as Dr Seth Griffin on this iconic American medical drama series. Although it never gained a massive following, the gritty show developed the sort of devoted fanbase that nowadays would have probably earned it an extra couple of seasons from online fan pressure. Griffin was only on the show for seasons 5 and 6, but managed to be one of the best performers in a talented ensemble cast that includes big names like Ed Begley Jr.

Thirteen Days

Canadian veteran Greenwood took on the role of one of the most iconic American presidents of all time in this film that dramatizes the events around the Cuban Missile Crisis, from the perspective of the U.S. government. Although it’s a tense watch, the pacing never feels off, and Greenwood does such an excellent job as Kennedy that he earned himself a Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The Resident

Greenwood’s most recent consistent television role saw him dive back to the world of medical dramas in The Resident. He plays the part of the hospitals chief of surgery (and later CEO) Randolph Bell, and is fantastic as this complex and occasionally morally dubious character, showcasing just why he’s had such a long and successful career.

Mad Men

This legendary show about the world of advertising in the mid-20th century was critically acclaimed and ultra-popular, and Greenwood lived up to all that hype during his guest appearances in the final season as Richard Burghoff. His character is a wealthy real estate mogul who gets involved with Joan, with pretty sad consequences for the former Sterling Cooper office manager.

Gerald’s Game

Greenwood is utterly brilliant as the eponymous Gerald in this Stephen King adaptation on Netflix. Although his co-star Carla Gugino is the real star of the show, he is an excellent foil as the angry husband (and later ghostly apparition) that taunts and haunts her character. A tense but unmissable watch.